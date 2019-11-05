Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The skirmish took place in a forest near Munga village around 11.30 am when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, a senior police official here told PTI.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest of Munga, located around 400 km from here, the gun- battle broke out between the two sides, he said. After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two ultras were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Some firearms and explosives were also recovered, he said, adding that search operation was underway in the area.

