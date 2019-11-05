Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food. Talking to ANI, Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Zone-2 said, "victim Pragnesh Parmar arrived to have food at a place in Gandhivaas. Later some individuals identified as Mahesh Thakur and Jogi Thakur also reached there and had an altercation with the victim, following which they along with a minor roughed up the victim."

"We have taken the accused into custody where minor will be sent to the juvenile court", he added. A case under IPC 307 has been registered against the accused as the victim has been seriously hurt in the head and is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital.

DCP also said that a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will also be registered against the accused. (ANI)

