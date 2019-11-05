International Development News
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:53 IST
Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held
Ahmedabad Zone-2 DCP Dharmendra Sharma speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food. Talking to ANI, Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Zone-2 said, "victim Pragnesh Parmar arrived to have food at a place in Gandhivaas. Later some individuals identified as Mahesh Thakur and Jogi Thakur also reached there and had an altercation with the victim, following which they along with a minor roughed up the victim."

"We have taken the accused into custody where minor will be sent to the juvenile court", he added. A case under IPC 307 has been registered against the accused as the victim has been seriously hurt in the head and is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital.

DCP also said that a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will also be registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Burmese medic killed in Syria felt duty to serve others, widow says

A Burmese combat medic and cameraman killed in Syria on Sunday travelled there out of a sense of duty to serve others, his friends and family said, days after the 39-year-old was fatally struck by shrapnel from a mortar shell.Zau Seng, a me...

‘Max Life Innovation Labs’, Max Life’s InsurTech Accelerator Programme Garners Over 70 Startup Applications, Strengthens Ecosystem Partnerships with Leading Industry Mavens

Max Life Innovation Labs is the life insurers flagship accelerator programme designed to engage with the startup ecosystem New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Following the successful launch of its unique InsurTech accelerator programme Max L...

Protesting Delhi Police personnel list demands, ask that licences of lawyers who assaulted cops be revoked.

Protesting Delhi Police personnel list demands, ask that licences of lawyers who assaulted cops be revoked....

Market catches breath post 7-day winning run; Sensex off record high

Indian equities halted their seven-session rising streak on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex skidding from its record closing high as participants took this opportunity to book profits in recent high-flying stocks. The BSE gauge Sensex se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019