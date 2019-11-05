International Development News
Man held with gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh

  Updated: 05-11-2019 16:17 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mumbai police's crime branch on Monday nabbed Abu Sahama Riyaz Ahmad Khan from a parked van, which was loaded with the banned substance, an official said.

After interrogating Khan, the crime branch team and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided two of his godowns in Khar and seized gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh, he added. Khan, a Nala Sopara resident, has been arrested under relevant sections of the FDA Act and further investigations are underway, he said..

