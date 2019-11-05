History-sheeter who ran over cop in 2016 shot dead in Nanded
A history-sheeter was shot dead in a police encounter on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Nanded district, over 570 kilometres from here, an official said. Sher Singh Dalbir Singh alias Shera (32) was cornered by a police team on Nanded-Bhokar Road in Yedegaon Shivar area in Ardhapur police station limits after a jailed accomplice ratted on him, the official said.
"He was asked to surrender but he instead fired on the police from a revolver, and was wounded in retaliatory firing. We rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.
Shera is accused of mowing down a constable with a truck in 2016, and was also named in two armed robberies in Nanded besides several other serious offences, the official informed..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- police team
- revolver
- hospital
- constable
ALSO READ
Maharashtra polls: Mohan Bhagwat advises voters to choose representatives taking issues into consideration
Maharashtra polls: Do vote, says Fadnavis
Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls
Maharashtra polls: Praful Patel casts vote, says Cong-NCP will form govt
Maharashtra polls: Voting held in candlelight due to no electricity