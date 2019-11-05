History-sheeter who ran over cop in 2016 shot dead in Nanded

A history-sheeter was shot dead in a police encounter on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Nanded district, over 570 kilometres from here, an official said. Sher Singh Dalbir Singh alias Shera (32) was cornered by a police team on Nanded-Bhokar Road in Yedegaon Shivar area in Ardhapur police station limits after a jailed accomplice ratted on him, the official said.

"He was asked to surrender but he instead fired on the police from a revolver, and was wounded in retaliatory firing. We rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

Shera is accused of mowing down a constable with a truck in 2016, and was also named in two armed robberies in Nanded besides several other serious offences, the official informed..

