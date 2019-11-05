International Development News
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari clash: MHA files application in Delhi HC seeking clarification on action

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking clarification of its Sunday's order in the Tiz Hazari clash.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:43 IST
Tis Hazari clash: MHA files application in Delhi HC seeking clarification on action
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking clarification of its Sunday's order in the Tiz Hazari clash. The ministry has moved clarification on the aspect that the order pertains to only the FIRs that have been registered on November 2 when the incident took place and is not applicable to any subsequent event.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Acharya has made an urgent mentioning in the court of Chief Justice of Delhi today. A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with the case. The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR.

Six FIRs have been registered in the incident. Delhi Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch to investigate the matter and internal inquiry has also been initiated.

Further, on the basis of a preliminary enquiry, an ASI, Kanta Prasad of DAP third Battalion, has been suspended and departmental action against another ASI, Pawan Kumar, has been initiated (ANI)

Also Read: Morales narrowly wins first round in Bolivia election, faces run-off

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson presses election rival to explain Brexit stance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday to tell voters in next months election whether he backs leaving the EU. Johnsons main rival in the snap December 12 poll has struggled with...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...

Bayern expect to name new head coach within three weeks -- Hoeness

Berlin, Nov 5 AFP Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants will take their time to find Niko Kovacs successor, but expects them to be able to name a new head coach within three weeks. Kovac was sacked on Sunday after 16 mo...

HC directs Ker govt to preserve corpse of 2 slain maoists

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to preserve until further orders the bodies of two Maoists who were killed in an encounter in Agali forests last week after their kin filed a plea against a court order permitti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019