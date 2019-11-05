Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow

Flights from Hindon to Hubli airport in Karnataka will begin from Wednesday. Star Air Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajkunwar said, "The flight will depart from Hubli airport at 1:05 pm and will arrive at Hindon airport at 3:45 pm tomorrow and at 4:10 pm a flight will depart from Hindon airport and arrive in Hubli airport at 6:50 pm."

"A 50-seater plane of the Star Air will operate between Hindon and Hubli airports for three days in a week," the PRO said. On October 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the first commercial flight from Hindon airport to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Also Read: Star Air to Launch Flight Service From Hubballi to Delhi (Hindon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)