International Development News
Development News Edition

Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow

Flights from Hindon to Hubli airport in Karnataka will begin from Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:47 IST
Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Flights from Hindon to Hubli airport in Karnataka will begin from Wednesday. Star Air Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajkunwar said, "The flight will depart from Hubli airport at 1:05 pm and will arrive at Hindon airport at 3:45 pm tomorrow and at 4:10 pm a flight will depart from Hindon airport and arrive in Hubli airport at 6:50 pm."

"A 50-seater plane of the Star Air will operate between Hindon and Hubli airports for three days in a week," the PRO said. On October 11, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the first commercial flight from Hindon airport to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Also Read: Star Air to Launch Flight Service From Hubballi to Delhi (Hindon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 72 lakh

A man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 72 lakh into the country, a statement said on Tuesday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturda...

The Dutch Are Back on Top in EF's Global Ranking of English Proficiency

EF Education First released today the ninth annual edition of its EF English Proficiency Index EF EPI, analyzing data from 2.3 million non-native English speakers in 100 countries and regions. This year, the Netherlands replaces Sweden to b...

Tennis-Nadal to travel to ATP finals despite injury

Rafael Nadal has said he will travel to the ATP finals in London after undergoing a scan on an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from last weeks Paris Masters at the semi-final stage. Yesterday I had a scan in Mallorca and despite ...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019