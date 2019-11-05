Three-day buyer-seller meet to be held from Nov14

A three-day buyer-seller meet of food and agriculture products is being held here from November 14. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) are organising the meet aimed at avoiding middlemen and connecting primary producers to a wide range of buyers, a CMFRI press release said.

Farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will introduce their products at the three day meet from November 14-16 at CMFRI, which is supported by the NABARD, the institute said in a release. The meet is also intended to support organic farmers and farmer producer groups to popularise their products in the market and to promote safe food products among, it said.

Buyers such as major organic shops, grocery stores, super markets, government organisations, co-operative stores, fertilizer dealers and wholesale dealers in agri-aqua-animal industry will attend the meet, it said. The buyer seller meet is a business opportunity for traders to reach out to the primary producers of a range of quality products like rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products, egg, meat, fresh fish, vegetables, spices and value added products.

It is expected that around 500 food-and-agri products will get business deals during the three-day event. Only the farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and start-ups who are recognised by government agencies such as agriculture universities, government agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and NABARD will be allowed to sell their products at the meet, the release said.

The meet is a part of food and agriculture fest to be held at CMFRI in association with the Swadeshi Science Movement from November 14 to 16. The fest will have panel discussions, awareness classes for students among many other attractions such as exhibitions and sales of food and aqua-agri products..

