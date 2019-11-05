International Development News
Protest staged over dengue cases by wearing mosquito net

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi staged a novel protest here on Tuesday against rise of dengue cases in the city by wearing mosquito nets.

  ANI
  • |
  Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:33 IST
Protesters wearing mosquito net outside the District Collector's office in Coimbatore on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi staged a novel protest here on Tuesday against the rise of dengue cases in the city by wearing mosquito nets. The protestors have also filed a petition seeking a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for dengue patients from the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, alleging that it "failed" to control the spread of dengue among the residents of the area.

They urged the District Collector of the area to announce compensation for patients getting treated in government hospitals. Speaking to ANI, Kovai Ravanan, a protester, said dengue cases were increasing day by day.

"More than 200 patients have been admitted to hospitals due to dengue. Coimbatore Municipal Corporation which has failed to combat mosquito breeding. That is why we have staged this novel protest." A large number of dengue cases have been reported in some other states including Punjab and Bihar.

According to a report released by the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme in October, a total of 67,377 cases and 48 deaths due to dengue have been reported from different parts of the country till October 13 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

