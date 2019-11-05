International Development News
Development News Edition

IPS officers' TN chapter flays attack on Delhi police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:24 IST
IPS officers' TN chapter flays attack on Delhi police

The Tamil Nadu chapter of IPS Officers' Association on Tuesday slammed the assault on Delhi police personnel in the Tis Hazari court in the national capital and said such incidents "show lack of respect for the rule of law." The association demanded "strong action against the law breakers without fear or favour" and said it stood shoulder to shoulder with the men in Khaki in Delhi. "TN Chapter of IPS Association condemns the recent incident of violence against the policemen on duty in Tis Hazari court in Delhi," it said in a statement.

"Such incidents show lack of respect for the rule of law," it said, adding TNIPSA "stands shoulder to shoulder" with the personnel of Delhi police. "In these testing times we firmly remain on the path of law and urge the concerned to take action against the law breakers without fear or favour," it said.

The law of land shall prevail always and everytime, it added. The Tamil Nadu IPS officers' support to the Delhi police came on a day when a large large number of them held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

The protest was triggered by the assault on policemen on Monday following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday. A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the court premises had led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured in the clashes that followed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India Tourism targets internal experiences at UK travel meet

India Tourism unveiled its Find the Incredible You campaign at one of the worlds largest travel exhibitions in London to target internal as well as external experiences as the focus for travellers to India. The India Pavilion at the World T...

Brazil's Bolsonaro delivers new economic proposals to Congress

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday went to Congress to deliver a wide-ranging bundle of proposed economic reforms to tackle a budget deficit, hoping to build on the momentum from a landmark pens...

Raj: 6-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Ajmer

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.The accused has been identified as Jeetu alias Motu 21 and was arrested after the minor girls mother lodged a complain...

Ajanta Pharma Q2 net dips 7 pc to Rs 116 crore

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported 7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 116 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.Income from op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019