GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel to Coast Guard

  Kolkata
  Updated: 05-11-2019 19:56 IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday delivered Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) ICGS Annie Besant, the second in the series of five such ships, to the Indian Coast Guard, an official said here. A medium-range vessel with a length of 50 metres, width of 7.5 metres and displacement of around 308 tonnes, the FPV is capable of operations in the maritime zones of the country, a GRSE official said.

These powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti- smuggling, anti-poaching and rescue operations, the official said. ICGS Annie Besant is designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles, the official said, adding that she is equipped with three main engines with advanced control systems, water jet units and an integrated bridge system with all communication and navigation systems.

The entire design of these FPVs has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by Indian Coast Guard. GRSE currently has a strong order book position of around Rs 27,400 crore under which there are a total of 22 warships at various stages of construction, the official added..

