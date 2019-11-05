Delhi police ends protest

Delhi Police personnel ended their nearly 11-hour-long protest after assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed.

Addressing the protesters, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha urged them to end stir and resume duty, while assuring them that a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

The senior officer said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)