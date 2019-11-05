Punjab Police freeze assets of drug peddlers

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said assets worth Rs 3.90 crore of eight Tarn Taran-based drug peddlers were frozen under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. All movable and immovable assets of the peddlers were frozen immediately after police received a clearance from the Union Department of Revenue--the competent authority in this case-- an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the action was expected to act as a deterrent and strengthen the campaign against the drug menace. The bulk of the assets frozen belonged to Mukhtiar Singh, alias Kaka, against whom an FIR was lodged in connection with the seizure of 1 kg of heroin.

Police froze his assets worth over Rs 1.20 crore. Properties of Sukhbir Singh, Jasbir Singh, Dilsher Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Balkar Singh, facing charges for possessing drugs, were also frozen.

