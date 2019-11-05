International Development News
Development News Edition

Police on streets shows Shah's failure of leadership, 'new low' for country: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:44 IST
Police on streets shows Shah's failure of leadership, 'new low' for country: Cong

Police protesting on roads in Delhi is a "new low" for India since Independence and shows Home Minister Amit Shah's "failure of leadership", the Congress said on Tuesday, alleging law and order has collapsed in the national capital. Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court on Saturday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed this is the first time such an atmosphere is prevailing in the country where the Delhi Police has gheraoed the Police Headquarters. Law and order has collapsed in Delhi, he said, asking why Shah was in "hibernation" and not addressing the matter.

In a tweet, Surjewala said that "a new low in 72 years - Police on protest in 'National Capital of Delhi'. "Is this BJP's 'New India'? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India's HM, Sh. Amit Shah," he said. This is the example of the "utter failure of the leadership" of Shah and the BJP, Surejewala told reporters.

"Is this the new India that the BJP promised. When will this matter end," he asked, adding that "a studied and conspiratorial silence will not work" and the home minister cannot hide. Police personnel have been protesting for over 10 hours outside the headquarters and their family members at India Gate, but the home minister remains "silent", the Congress leader said.

"Home Minister Amit Shah remains 'mum' as his MoS deletes tweet. Utter failure of leadership," Surejwala said on Twitter. "Delhi Police is not controlled by Lt. Governor of Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah is directly in-charge of Delhi Police. Why is the HM 'missing in action'? Why is he not coming forward to restore law and order and address the concerns? Why is HM in hibernation," he asked.

Surejwala said the Delhi Police comes directly under the charge of the home ministry. On one side, lawyers are being shot at and beaten up and on the other, police is being beaten up, he said.

"Who is going to protect the citizens of Delhi... where is the home minister? Please come forward and tell us how do you want to ensure that law and order is maintained in Delhi," Surejwala said. In the incident on Saturday, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire during the clash at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday.

Party spokesman RPN Singh said, "This is unprecedented. If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?" He alleged that such things take place whenever the BJP is in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India will be open to discussions on RCEP if demands met, trade deficit balanced: Piyush Goyal

A day after India decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the country will be open to further discussion if its demands are met and the trade deficit ...

Army Chief meets religious preachers from J-K

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday interacted with religious preachers of different faiths from Resai and Rajouri areas of Jammu and Kashmir and assured them of all support for the development of the region. During his interaction with t...

No let up in crop stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana:Centre; PM reviews pollution situation

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR hovered between severe and very poor category, a review of pollution in northern India by the Centre on Tuesday found no let up in crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana notwithstanding the clampdown by ...

Trump Jr releases provocative book defending father

Donald Trump Jr. released a book on Tuesday that rails against the left as he admitted he had caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future. In Triggered How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019