Anti-tout drive: RPF seizes 380 e-tickets worth Rs 11.60 lakh

In its campaign against touts, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) confiscated 380 e-tickets worth Rs 11.60 lakh after raiding various locations including premises of some private travel agencies in Maharashtra, a Central Railway (CR) official said on Tuesday. The raids conducted on Monday resulted in apprehension of the persons allegedly involved in illegal carteling of tickets and seizure of 380 e-tickets worth Rs 11.60 lakh, he said.

The accused were booked under section 143 of Railways Act. "A Mumbai divisional anti-tout team conducted raid in Pantnagar in Ghatkopar and apprehended Pradeep Gangwani and Mohd Iqbal Basik Ali Khan, both residents of Ghatkopar," said CR Chief PRO Shivaji Sutar.

He said 199 active e-tickets valued Rs 8.01 lakh and 100 expired journey e-tickets valued Rs 2.02 lakh were recovered from the duo, besides a mobile phone, five CPUs and a diary. Sutar said similar raids were conducted in Sangli, Chinchwad, Pune, Khapri and Nagpur and e-tickets, active and expired, were seized..

