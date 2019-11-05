WB: 38-year-old man pedals across country to raise awareness on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

By Tarak Sarkar With an aim to spread awareness on the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" mission, a 38-year-old writer and brand developer named Rajib Azad is out alone on 5,000 kilometres tour of the country on his bicycle.

Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad, reached Bagdogra town, 28 kms from Siliguri city in West Bengal and said, "I embarked on the journey on September 8, 2019, and that I named the all India bicycle tour as the "Kiran India Cycle Expedition". During the journey, he will pass through 150 cities of 12 states, covering a distance of more than 5,000 km targeted in 60 days. He is also providing awareness classes in various schools, colleges and remote villages about his mission during his journey.

He said, "Cases like kidnapping, trafficking, acid attacking, domestic violence and raping are still happening in India and it is very painful. It should be charged, so I decided to reach to people, and aware them on these issues." Kamala Toppo, a tea garden worker at Bagdogra said, "We have gathered knowledge from Azad and we should support our girls to fulfil their dreams." (ANI)

