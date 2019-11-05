Man arrested for raping minor in Odisha
Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her at a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The girl, a student of Class 9, recently lodged a complaint at Raruan police station in Mayurbhanj district.
The incident came to light when the girl was diagnosed pregnant, police said. An investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
