Man attacked at departmental store in West Delhi after tiff

A 29-year-old man was injured after he was attacked at a departmental store in West Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday following an altercation with a group of men who allegedly made lewd remarks against his female friend, police said. The woman also suffered minor injuries when she tried to save Shabir Alam

during the fight at a 24X7 convenience store in Kirti Nagar, they said. The two had gone to the store around 5.30 am to have snacks.

A group of men, who were already present there, allegedly made objectional remarks against the woman, which angered Alam. A heated argument erupted between Alam and the men. One of the accused attacked and injured Alam's right hand with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

The injured were taken to Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the attackers, the police said.

