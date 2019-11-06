International Development News
Development News Edition

No new proposals will be exchanged with BJP, except "50:50" : Sanjay Raut

As the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, Shiv-Sena is not ready to settle for any anything less than equal share of power as Sanjay Raut on Wednesday outrightly denied the possibility of reaching any new settlement with BJP except the one (50

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:10 IST
No new proposals will be exchanged with BJP, except "50:50" : Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut talking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

As the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, Shiv-Sena is not ready to settle for any anything less than equal share of power as Sanjay Raut on Wednesday outrightly denied the possibility of reaching any new settlement with BJP except the one (50:50) that was allegedly agreed upon prior to polls. "There was only one line agreement between both the parties before the polls. The thing that was agreed upon when the coalition was discussed is the only proposal. Why waste time in giving and taking any new proposal," said Sanjay Raut here in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"We agreed upon the post of Chief Minister. On how many times we have to again agree upon. The one that was agreed upon was agreed upon," he said. Further, he said that if President Rule is imposed in the State in the event of no government being formed in the state then that would be an insult to the mandate.

"If conspiracy is being hatched without any reason to impose President rule in Maharashtra then Shiv Sena is not responsible for it. It will be the biggest insult of the mandate," said Raut. BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war with the latter refusing to soften stand on its demands for equal sharing of Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's tenure of 2.5 years.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read: Shiv Sena will soon leave 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra : Sanjay Raut

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'The Batman' casts Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell to play The Penguin

Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are in talks to join Matt Reeves The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis will play Bruce Wayne Batmans butler Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell is set t...

ANALYSIS-Cause of Philadelphia fire sounds alarm over aging U.S. refineries

How did a piece of piping installed when Richard Nixon was U.S. president go without once being checked before leading to a fire that devastated the East Coasts largest and oldest oil refinery Thats a question safety experts and activists a...

NABARD has taken up 14 agriculture projects in Andaman &

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has taken up 14 projects in the agriculture sector in the Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a total refinance of over Rs 120 crore, a senior NABARD official said. Ge...

Schwartz scores in OT as Blues stay hot

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night. The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have earned points i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019