International Development News
Development News Edition

Depression over Bay of Bengal turns into deep depression

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 12:20 IST
Depression over Bay of Bengal turns into deep depression
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression on Wednesday and is set to intensify into a cyclone, an IMD official said. As it is likely to trigger widespread rainfall, the Odisha government has already put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert asking them to remain prepared for the possible flood-like situation and waterlogging, a state government official said.

The deep depression lay centered over east-central and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal, about 810 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 920 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal The system was around 960 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas. "It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards for some more time," he said.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts, Biswas said. According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, chances of the cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast are very low.

The system is being closely monitored to ascertain the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall, he said. With IMD predicting widespread rainfall, Odisha government on Tuesday alerted the administration in several districts asking them to remain prepared.

"We have put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena had said. The likelihood of a cyclonic storm in the region comes barely six months after cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha on May 3, claiming around 64 lives.

The cyclone warning also comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low-pressure area. Biswas said light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash most places over the north coastal districts of Odisha from November 9 and 10.

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rain at isolated locations might occur over the coastal districts on November 10 and 11, the IMD said. Under its impact, squally winds with 40-50 kmph speed and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8, and gradually increase thereafter, it said.

Sea condition will be very rough over the east-central Bay of Bengal till Thursday evening and become very high to phenomenal thereafter over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, it said in a bulletin. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards, it said.

The Odisha districts which were put on alert are Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri. The state government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any situation, the SRC said.

The Agriculture Department has also asked farmers to take appropriate safeguards in time to save their crops, harvested paddy and vegetables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4. The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Th...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Tesla Inc plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.The moves mark a departure from the approa...

Man gets life imprisonment for raping, killing teenaged girl

A farmer has been sentenced for life by a court in Maharashtra for raping and killing a 17-year-old girl in 2014. District Judge H M Patwardhan on Monday pronounced Shankar Bhogade guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 rape, 302 murde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019