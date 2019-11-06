AP: LV Subrahmanyam relieved of his duty as Chief Secy
LV Subrahmanyam was relieved of his duty as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, giving the charge to the chief commissioner of land administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the state secretariat.
LV Subrahmanyam was relieved of his duty as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, giving the charge to the chief commissioner of land administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the state secretariat. Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.
His dethroning was carried out by Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to the government (political). A 1983 batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam took charge as the Chief Secretary of the state on April 6 this year. (ANI)
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chief Secretary
- state secretariat
- Director General
- IAS officer
- state
- government
ALSO READ
Rose Valley: CBI officials visit state secretariat for second
Minor sisters' murder: Panel to summon chief secretary,DGP
RP Mandal appointed as Chief Secretary in Chhattisgarh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred
NGT summons Delhi chief secretary, DCC chairman, CBCP member secretary and MoEF secretary, asks them to appear at 10.30 AM tomorrow.