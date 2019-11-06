Shiv Sena ministers attend meet called by Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena ministers on Wednesday attended a meeting over the agrarian crisis in the state, chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here at Sahyadri State Guest House. Six Shiv Sena ministers including Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam were present in the meeting.

After the conclusion of the meeting with incumbent Chief Minister in Maharahstra, Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said, "This meeting was regarding farmers' issues. Tomorrow no one can say Shiv Sena did not come for farmers' problems, so we attended this meeting. We demanded Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for farmers immediately." The state government had already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

Fadnavis had on Sunday visited Lakhanwada, Chikhalgaon and Mhaispur villages in Akola district to inspect crop damages due to unseasonal rains and interacted with farmers. Fadnavis had asked officials to act as a mediator between insurance companies and farmers to get early and maximum assistance and ensure not a single farmer be kept deprived of assistance.

BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war with the latter refusing to soften stand on its demands for equal sharing of Cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's tenure of 2.5 years.The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)

