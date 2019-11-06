International Development News
Development News Edition

Three policemen arrested for graft in Thane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:29 IST
Three policemen arrested for graft in Thane

Three policemen, including a sub- inspector, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. An offence has been registered against the trio under section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 at Mahatma Phule Police Station in Thane district's Kalyan taluka, additional superintendent of ACB Thane Mukund Hatote said.

Sub-inspector Harish Kamble (34), police havaldar Ankush Naravane (57) and police naik Bharat Khade (49) allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in return of not registering a false case of transporting gutkha against him, the official said. After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 1.5 lakh and the complainant paid an advance of Rs 1 lakh to the trio, he said.

The complainant then approached the Thane unit of ACB, which laid a trap at Waldhuni police station on Tuesday, and caught the trio while accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer-Police clash: Delhi HC says no need to clarify Nov 3 order, it is self explanatory

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said there is no need to clarify its November 3 order in the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex as it is self explanatory. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed ...

Honeypreet Insan granted bail - report

Panchkula court granted bail to Honeypreet Insan on Wednesday, according to Times of India. She is the main accused in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case. The ruling comes after a court dropped sedition charges against her and 35 other accu...

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB case to face Malaysia trial next year

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 6 AFP An ex-Goldman Sachs banker will stand trial in Malaysia in April over the 1MDB scandal after he returns from the US where he has also been charged, an official said Wednesday. Billions of dollars were stolen from Mal...

With systematic development, Dharamshala to emerge as country's best tourist destination: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday assured adequate funds for the systematic development of Dharamshala so that it emerges as the best tourist destination in the country. He was speaking at the Abhar Rally organised at Zoravar Stadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019