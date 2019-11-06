Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL5 OD-LD DEEP DEPRESSION Widespread rainfall likely in Odisha; 15 districts put on alert Bhubaneswar: With the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to trigger widespread rainfall, the Odisha government has put on alert 15 of the state's 30 districts and asked them to be prepared for a possible flood-like situation, a government official said.

CAL2 WB-MAMATA-JEE JEE (Mains) must be conducted in all regional languages: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Centre for adding Gujarati as a medium for the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) and asked why all other regional languages, including Bengali, should not be included as well. CAL3 WB-SUPRIYO-REPRESENTATION Politics is the biggest polluting agent in Bengal: Supriyo Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not sending any representative to the ongoing India International Science Festival here, saying politics is the "biggest polluting agent" in the state.

CAL6 WB-GOVERNOR Not at war with West Bengal government: Guv Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is "not at war" with the state government and that his objective is to serve the people. CES1 MN-INSURGENCY-POLICE 127 extremist-related incidents in Manipur in 2018: Police Imphal: The Manipur Police has claimed that the number of extremist-related incidents declined in the state in the year 2018 when compared to previous years.

CES2 WB-PARTITION MUSEUM WB Heritage Commission proposes Partition Museum Kolkata: The West Bengal Heritage Commission has drawn up a proposal to set up a museum dedicated to the Partition of Bengal during the bifurcation of the country, that led to migration of millions of refugees. CES3 AS-FILM-BANGLADESH Bangladesh plans two-day film festival in Guwahati in 2020 Guwahati: The Bangladesh government is planning to hold a festival of some of its best films in Assam early next year, a diplomat of the neighbouring country said here on Wednesday..

