Ladakh LG calls on PM

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:36 IST
Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh R K Mathur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

He had called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Mathur took over as the first LG of Ladakh after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on October 31.

