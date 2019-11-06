Security men traveling with Ahmednagar MP injured in accident

Six security personnel who were accompanying BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil were injured on Wednesday when the vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident took place at 1.15 pm at Garkhindi in Parner tehsil when Vikhe Patil, MP from Ahmednagar, was touring parts of the district where unseasonal rain has damaged crops.

The injured security personnel included policemen and home guards. As the police vehicle was moving with Vikhe Patil's convoy, the driver lost control and it fell into a 150-feet deep gorge, a police official said.

They were rescued by villagers and the MP's supporters, he said. They were rushed to the Vikhe Patil Foundation hospital in Ahmednagar and all of them were out of danger, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)