London visit: Minister objects to deletion of his name by Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:46 IST
Health and Tourism Minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao on Wednesday took strong exception to being left out by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi from the list of names in the team to represent the Union Territory in the three-day 'Travel Mart' being held in London from November 4. Addressing a press conference here, Rao elected from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, said Bedi had, on October 16, first approved the file giving her nod for the team containing his name and also those of the secretary and director of Department of Tourism to visit London.

But on her return from Yanam later, the Lt Governor called back the file on October 25 and deleted only his name, he said. The Central government had called for the list of names of participants in the Travel Mart from every State and Puducherry was among the participants.

Rao wondered how his name had been excluded. `I will write my objection to Lt Governor seeking clarification for deletion of my name`, Rao who returned from Delhi earlier in the day said. Asked what he suspected to be the motive on the part of Bedi to exclude him from the list, he said,"You better ask Bedi and how can I reply to this." He further said this was not the first time Bedi had been excluding him from teams to visit foreign countries to participate in global events. "This has been happening all these three years," he said.

Kiran Bedi assumed office of Lt Governor in May 2016 a few days before the present Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy was installed in office. Rao had, during the visit of Lt Governor to Yanam on October 16, hoisted black flags atop his house and local people also joined the demonstration to protest against the Lt Governor holding the meeting without associating him at any stage.

Bedi was on a visit to Yanam for review of implementation of various schemes and also progress of work there. PTI COR NVG NVG.

