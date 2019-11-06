International Development News
Development News Edition

Serial killer who poisoned to death 10 people held in AP:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:29 IST
Serial killer who poisoned to death 10 people held in AP:

A serial killer has been arrested for allegedly poisoning to death ten people, including his relatives, using cyanide and making good with their money and gold in the last 20 months in Andhra Pradesh, police said. Vellanki Simhadri of Eluru, arrested on Tuesday, committed the heinous crimes in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts in the last 20 months, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal said.

Simhadri, who worked as a watchman in an apartment complex in Eluru, had ventured into real estate business but dropped out as it was not profitable. He planned to make a fast buck and chose murders as the means.

He adopted the modus operandi of mixing prasadam (sacred offering made to God) with cyanide and giving it to gullible people. The death of a person raised no suspicion as there were no injuries on the body. This way, he killed 10 persons in 20 months and escaped with a booty of over Rs 28 lakh, the SP said. After killing his victims, Simhadri used to decamp with gold and money stolen from them. He built a house using the money, Grewal said adding the accused used various guises to lure gullible people into his trap.

He either promised people that he will give a medicine to cure chronic diseases, or tell them the secret of hidden treasures or give them rice-pulling coinHe used to give the cyanide prasadam to those who came to him and robbed them of gold and money after the murder, the SP added. He had even killed some of his relatives in this fashion.

He killed his grandmother and sister-in-law of Rajamahendravaram and looted their valuables. He also killed his house owner in Eluru, Grewal said. Investigation into the death of a physical education teacher in Eluru last month, led police to Simhadri.

Police recovered over 250 grams of gold and Rs 1,63,400 in cash from Simhadri. Sheik Ameenullah alias Sankar of Vijayawada was also arrested for supplying cyanide to Simhadri, the SP added.

Meanwhile, police sources said Simhadri was in fact arrested soon after he committed his first murder in Nuzividu of Krishna district in March 2018, though in connection with missing gold and cash. The victim Tavitaiahs family did not suspect it to be a murder and completed the last rites. Later, the family found gold and cash totally worth Rs 20 lakh missing from the house.

On their complaint, the police had arrested Simhadri based on the victims phone call data. Police recovered Rs 9 lakh from him but later he was released on bail. He went on to kill nine other people ever since before he landed in the police net again..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

China says RCEP countries committed to work with India to resolve trade deal issues

China on Wednesday played down Indias decision not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP trade deal, saying the members of the grouping are prepared to work together to address New Delhis concerns. Chinese Vice-C...

Gang involved in over 500 bike thefts in NCR busted, 18 two-wheelers recovered

With the arrest of five men, police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves who stole and sold them by preparing fake registration documents after changing the engine and chassis numbers. Khoda police has recovered 16 ...

EXPLAINER-ArcelorMittal's Italian venture runs into legal and financial woes

ArcelorMittal said this week it was withdrawing from a deal to buy Italys struggling steel firm Ilva after the government scrapped previous guarantees of legal immunity during an environmental clean-up at its plant.The decision puts at risk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019