International Development News
Development News Edition

Beggar woman found with cash, bank account, aadhaar card

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:31 IST
Beggar woman found with cash, bank account, aadhaar card

Officials of a temple here were shocked to find a beggar having cash totalling Rs 15,000 and a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit. That the beggar woman had so much money came to light when the temple authorities were clearing the pavement near the place of worship.

Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to. Then, they informed the police who checked her bag and found it contained Rs 15,000 in cash and also a bank passbook in her name with around Rs 2 lakh as balance. There was also an aadhaar card in the bag.

The woman was shifted to a home for the aged and their relatives in Kallakurichi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu were informed, said the police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucasian nation.And Then We Danced, a joint Swedish, Georgian and F...

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested: Officials.

Dry dates worth over Rs 1.2 crore illegally imported from Pakistan seized by customs in Delhi, one arrested Officials....

Pak army pushed Kartarpur project to encourage separatism in Punjab: Sources

The Pakistan army was pushing for the Kartarpur corridor project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and Indian security forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for ulterior motives, government s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019