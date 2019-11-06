Beggar woman found with cash, bank account, aadhaar card
Officials of a temple here were shocked to find a beggar having cash totalling Rs 15,000 and a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit. That the beggar woman had so much money came to light when the temple authorities were clearing the pavement near the place of worship.
Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to. Then, they informed the police who checked her bag and found it contained Rs 15,000 in cash and also a bank passbook in her name with around Rs 2 lakh as balance. There was also an aadhaar card in the bag.
The woman was shifted to a home for the aged and their relatives in Kallakurichi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu were informed, said the police..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- authorities
- Officials
- devotees
- bag
- relatives
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Chilean authorities must act in accord with rights standards: UN's Bachelet
Hong Kong, Taiwan authorities tussle as fate of murder suspect in limbo
Seems some sort of censorship in place in West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as state officials refuse to attend his meeting
Govt employees of new UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission: officials.
WB Guv told to seek permission from state govt in order to hold meeting with district officials