Maha IPS association condemns attacks on policemen in Delhi
Maharashtra Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on police personnel at Tis Hazari and Saket courts in Delhi. The association held a special meeting at Old Council Hall here to discuss the attacks on police personnel and pass a resolution condemning the incidents, an official said.
The association stands in solidarity with the Delhi police and remains committed to support the action of Central Indian Police Service Association to bring perpetrators to justice and uphold the rule of law, the official said. The Association believes that rule of law should prevail at all times, and all are entitled to equitable justice without fear and favour, he added.
In separate incidents, lawyers and police personnel clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday, while lawyers allegedly beat up a policeman outside Saket court on Monday. These two incidents led to widespread protests by police personnel in the capital..
