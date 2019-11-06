International Development News
Development News Edition

Tiger found trapped in river at Chandrapur, rescue efforts on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:54 IST
Tiger found trapped in river at Chandrapur, rescue efforts on

An injured tiger has been found trapped between some rocks in Sirna River in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district and efforts to rescue it were underway, a forest official said on Wednesday. The big cat is suspected to have injured its spinal cord after jumping 35 feet off bridge on the Sirna River near Kunada village in Bhadravati tehsil here, he added.

The tiger had killed a wild animal and rested for a while on the bridge in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district before jumping down into the river in the early hours of Wednesday, he said. Bhadravati Range Forest Officer Swati Maheshkar was alerted and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

"We tried to rescue the animal, but it failed to enter the cage we placed close by. The rescue operation has been stopped due to poor light and will continue on Thursday morning," a senior forest officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans mull adding Trump defender Jordan to impeachment panel

U.S. Republicans may add a leading ally of President Donald Trump to the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Jim Jordan, to strengthen their defenses as the impeachment investigation against the president goes public.An aide to Hou...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court weighs important environmental case from Hawaii

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday wrestled over whether a wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii is subject to a landmark federal law aimed at curbing water pollution in an important environmental case, with justices on both sides of t...

Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday

An MRI on New York Jets running back LeVeon Bell revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle. Coach Adam Gase said Bell is sore and wont practice Wednesday, but he should be ready for Sundays game against the New York Giants.Bell was...

Israeli robotics delegation to Dubai marks warming Gulf ties

Jerusalem, Nov 6 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted on Wednesday the countrys triumphant teen delegation to the unofficial Robotics Olympics after its groundbreaking visit to Dubai, giving public expression to the growing,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019