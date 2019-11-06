Tiger found trapped in river at Chandrapur, rescue efforts on

An injured tiger has been found trapped between some rocks in Sirna River in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district and efforts to rescue it were underway, a forest official said on Wednesday. The big cat is suspected to have injured its spinal cord after jumping 35 feet off bridge on the Sirna River near Kunada village in Bhadravati tehsil here, he added.

The tiger had killed a wild animal and rested for a while on the bridge in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district before jumping down into the river in the early hours of Wednesday, he said. Bhadravati Range Forest Officer Swati Maheshkar was alerted and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

"We tried to rescue the animal, but it failed to enter the cage we placed close by. The rescue operation has been stopped due to poor light and will continue on Thursday morning," a senior forest officer said..

