62-year-man arrested for rape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wardha
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:31 IST
A 62-year-old man has been arrested by Nagpur police for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Umesh alias Gullubaba Shankarrao Guralwar (62), a resident of the Indora area who runs a grocery shop.

On Monday, when the girl went to buy something from his shop, Guralwar allegedly lured her inside and raped her, police said. After the girl returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, a complaint was lodged on Tuesday morning.

Guralwar was arrested on the same day under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

