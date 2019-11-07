Thief escapes police custody, nabbed within 12 hrs

A 38-year-old theft accused, who managed to escape police custody on Wednesday, was nabbed within 12 hours from suburban Vile Parle railway station, police said on Thursday. Afzal Ansari,a resident of Sahar village in the western suburb of Andheri, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly robbing a shop in the locality, an official from Vile Parle police station said.

Ansari was brought to the police station, but taking advantage of the rush, he fled the premises at around 11 am, he said, adding that officials noticed his disappearance and went to his house, where they found that the accused had fled with his wife's mobile phone. The police kept tracking Ansari's location using the mobile number and he was subsequently nabbed from Vile Parle railway station, the official said.

"The accused is a repeat offender and several cases are registered against him in different police stations. We have now arrested him under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code," deputy commissioner of police of Zone VIII Manjunath Singhe said.

