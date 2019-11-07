Plea seeks departmental inquiry against Delhi cops for protesting at police HQ

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to initiate a departmental inquiry against Delhi police personnel for protesting outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident. The petition comes days after scores of police personnel laid siege to the police headquarters to protest against attacks on police officers at Delhi courts following recent clashes with lawyers.

Both lawyers and police personnel received injuries during the violent confrontation. The petition seeks disciplinary action against several IPS and senior police officers for circulating provocative statements against lawyers on social media. It also seeks their dismissal on the grounds that the agitation was in complete contravention of prevalent laws.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow. (ANI)

