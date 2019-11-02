Scuffle between police personnel, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle set ablaze

A scuffle broke out between police personnel and advocates at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)