Scuffle between police personnel, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle set ablaze
A scuffle broke out between police personnel and advocates at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.
The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.
A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
