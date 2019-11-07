Man gunned down by unidentified assailants in Satara

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Thursday. Vicky Raghunath Lakhe was waiting for someone on the road at Agashiv Nagar in Karad at around 10 pm on Wednesday, when a group of motorcycle-borne men came to the spot and started shooting at him, an official said.

The unidentified accused fled the scene leaving Lakhe in the pool of blood, he added. At least 12 rounds were fired at Lakhe, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason for the attack and have started examining the CCTV footage from the area, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused at Karad police station..

