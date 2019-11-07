International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Maha' spares Gujarat, showers likely for next 2 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:17 IST
Cyclone 'Maha' spares Gujarat, showers likely for next 2 days

In a major relief to people of Gujarat, cyclone 'Maha' fizzled out into the Arabian sea as a 'depression' without making a landfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The cyclone over the Arabian sea started weakening rapidly on Wednesday and turned into a 'deep depression', and then a 'depression' by Thursday morning, it said.

The 'depression' is about 100 km south of Veraval coast of Gujarat, the IMD said in a release. "It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and weaken into a well marked low pressure area off the south Gujarat coast during next 12 hours," it said.

The weather system would bring light to moderate rain in most parts of Gujarat during the next two days, it said. "'Maha' is no longer a cyclone. It has become a depression into the sea without hitting the Gujarat coast.

Rain may occur in most districts during the next two days," the Ahmedabad IMD centre's director Jayanta Sarkar said. However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the next 12 hours as the weather conditions there will be "rough to very rough" with wind speed reaching up to 40 to 50 km per hour, said the IMD release.

Unseasonal rain occurred in many parts of Gujarat between 6 am and 12 noon on Thursday due to the current weather system. During that period, Thasra taluka in Kheda district received the highest 55 mm rainfall, followed by Umarpada in Surat (53mm), Jafrabad in Amreli (36mm), Kukarmunda in Tapi (26mm), Anklav in Anand (25mm) and Godhra in Panchmahal (24mm), a release issued by the Gujarat government said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Six professors awarded Infosys Prize 2019 for science and research

Six eminent professors have won the Infosys Prize 2019 across different categories of science and research, the software majors science foundation announced on Friday. The annual award includes a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purs...

Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning

Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented depression if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. Addressing a R...

Sun Pharma gains over 3 pc on upbeat Q2 earnings

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday went up by over 3 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,064.09 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The companys scrip climbed 3.02 per cent to c...

Wockhardt Q2 net loss widens to Rs 94 cr

Pharma major Wockhardt on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 94.24 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019