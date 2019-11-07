International Development News
Centre assures states all help to deal with cyclone 'Bulbul'

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:03 IST
The Centre on Thursday asked states to take all possible steps to deal with the cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' and ensure there is minimum casualty and loss of property. At a high-level meeting here, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra also assured the states all necessary central assistance required in the developing situation due to 'Bulbul'.

He also advised the states to take all possible measures to ensure that there is minimum human casualty and loss to property, an official statement said. The meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' in the last few hours.

The meeting was convened in the wake of concern expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said. At the meeting, chief of the India Meteorological Department gave detailed forecast on cyclone 'Bulbul', its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Coastal Odisha is likely to witness wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on Friday accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain. Similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on Saturday.  Further sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishing operation to be completely suspended.

State chief secretaries informed the meeting of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on 24x7 basis. Further all fishermen have been advised to not venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back.

The Director General of the NDRF informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment like tree cutters, pole cutters, etc. The Indian Coast Guard is also on alert and advising fishermen and merchant ship not to venture into the sea.

Top officials of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the meeting through video conference. The meeting was also attended by secretaries of the ministries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, Member, NDMA, directors generals of the India Meteorological Department, and the NDRF and other senior officers.

