International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Don't get swayed by rumours, Gehlot appeals to people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:21 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Don't get swayed by rumours, Gehlot appeals to people

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to not get swayed by rumours. Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

"The decision of the judiciary is paramount. I would like to urge the public that people should not indulge in any provocation and social harmony should not be disturbed," Gehlot told reporters here. On Wednesday night, the chief minister met top officials of the state to take stock of the security situation and asked the police to maintain strict vigil.

"We had a meeting last night... even today (Thursday), we are talking to the Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing to ensure that brotherhood and affection between communities remains intact in the state." The people are sensible, we will not face any problem, he said further.

The Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case is likely to be delivered before November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in Chinas northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty 1368-1644, wa...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly sh...

RPF identifies 78 stations with high footfall for heightened security including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and UP: Sources.

RPF identifies 78 stations with high footfall for heightened security including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and UP Sources....

UPDATE 2-Smaller pro-EU parties unveil electoral pact for UK election

Britains smaller pro-European parties have announced a remain alliance for next months general election in which they will step aside for each other in 60 constituencies, covering about 10 of the seats in parliament. The aim is to deny a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019