Four overground workers of militants held in J-K's Baramulla
Four overground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested on Thursday in Baramulla district of Jammy and Kashmir, officials said. The Army's 32 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) unit apprehended the OGWs during a motor vehicle checking at Watergam in Sopore area of the district, the officials said.
During the body search of the suspects, one pistol and some incriminating documents were recovered from their possession, they said. They were later on handed over to local police who have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings, the officials added.
