Woman gang-raped, blackmailed

A 19-year-old woman was allgedly raped by three men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. The accused allegedly abducted the woman in an auto rickshaw when she was returning home in Nalasopara area on the evening of October 4, and raped her.

They also shot a video and raped her again by blackmailing her, as per her complaint. The accused were identified as Jubedh, Abbas and Vasim. All three are absconding and search is on for them, said a police official..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)