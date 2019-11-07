International Development News
Development News Edition

Fake IPS officer, mother held for duping banks in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:44 IST
Fake IPS officer, mother held for duping banks in Kerala

A 29-year-old man who impersonated as IPS officer and swindling various banks of over Rs 1.5 crore was arrested by police early on Thursday, police said. The accused, Vipin Karthick, was picked up from a bus stand at Chittoor in Palakkad district this morning after a massive man-hunt was launched for him.

His partner in crime, his 58-year-old mother, Shyamala, who posed as a Public Information Officer, had been arrested a few days ago from Kozhikode. The duo is believed to have duped banks of over Rs 1.5 crore, Thrissur District Police chief Yatish Chandra, told PTI.

There were already 15 cases against them while three more have been added now, he said adding more cases are expected to be filed in the coming days. The accused used to go to various places in his uniform, he said.

In 2014, the man had availed loan from a bank in Kozhikode posing as a software professional from Kochi. He never repaid the loan, was arrested and later jumped bail and started posing as to "IPS officer" of Jammu and Kashmir cadre to cheat banks.

Posing as an IPS officer, Karthick along with his mother created fake salary certificates and availed loans from various banks to purchase luxury cars. It was found that the duo had availed Rs 30 lakh loan from Indian Overseas Bank at Guruvayur to purchase 2 luxury cars.

They had also swindled a bank manager from Kollam of about 97 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 25 lakh. Karthick was engaged to an engineer from Adoor a few months ago and the marriage was scheduled later this month.

PTI UD ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...

UPDATE 1-Rivals promise better wealth distribution as Mauritius votes

Mauritius held a parliamentary election on Thursday, with the main parties all promising a fairer distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time 1400 GMT, with results due out on Friday.The e...

India keen on forging deep relations with BIMSTEC States: Mansukh Mandaviya

The first-ever BIMSTEC Conclave of Ports, being held at Vishakhapatnam on 7-8 November 2019 was inaugurated by Minister of State for ShippingIC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today.The conclave aims at providing a platform to strengthen maritime i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019