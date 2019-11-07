Tgana govt appoints committee to suggest alternatives to

The Telangana government on Thursday appointed a committee of officials to suggest alternatives for single use plastic items. The government has asked the committee to submit a report on the effectiveness of ban on use of plastic in various states.

The committee was appointed to study the problems and suggest alternatives to the single use of plastic items and also to make suggestion for promoting such industries to produce alternative products to the plastics, a Government Order (G.O) said. Headed by the Special Chief Secretary to Government (Environment), it comprises principal secretaries of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Industries and Commerce departments and two other officials.

The above Committee shall study and submit a report to the government on the effectiveness of the ban on single use of plastic in various states and alternatives to the single use of plastic items, the GO said. It shall also make suggestions for promoting such industries to produce alternative products to the plastics and also various industrial incentives to be provided to such industries and assess any other issue related to this matter, the order added..

