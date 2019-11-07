Highest cash seizure of Rs 9.55 cr made by I-T in case against businessman in Pune: CBDT

The CBDT on Thursday said the Income Tax Department has made an all-time high cash seizure of Rs 9.55 crore in the Pune region of Maharashtra after it raided a local businessman in connection with a tax evasion case. The policy-making body of the department said the action was undertaken on November 4. It did not identify the entity.

"Intelligence information was received that the businessman was in possession of a large amount of cash at his residence and that this cash was likely to be moved within a short span of time. "In a swift action, some preliminary discreet enquiries were made to ascertain the availability of cash and a single warrant was executed to search the residence of the individual along with survey at his business premises," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

The assessees, it said, is in the business of construction, sub-contracting and real estate activities. During the search, an unaccounted cash of Rs 9.55 crore was seized, the CBDT said.

"This is the highest cash seizure in Pune by the I-T department till date. Investigations in the case are still under progress," it said.

