Embezzlement case: Two cops surrender themselves before court in Meerut

Two policemen, including an SHO, who were suspended for allegedly siphoning off about Rs 70 lakh that was part of an amount recovered by them in an embezzlement case, surrendered themselves before a court in Meerut on Thursday. Station House Officer Lakshmi Chauhan and constable Dhiraj Bhardwaj surrendered themselves before a special court, which sent them in judicial remand for 14 days at Meerut jail.

Investigation officer and Circle officer 2, Ghaziabad, Atish kumar said a cash reward of 25,000 each was declared on their arrest. In April, a case was registered at the Link Road Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for embezzling cash worth Rs 3 crore by CMS company employees, a senior police official had said.

The money was brought from a bank to refill cash in ATM machines, he said. In September, police arrested two people -- Rajiv Sachan and Amira. About Rs 55 lakh was recovered from Sachan's possession and 60 lakh from Amir, the official had said. There was a difference of Rs 70 lakh in police records.

Chauhan and six other policemen were suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Singh for embezzling Rs 70 lakh. They were absconding since September. The SHO had applied for an anticipatory bail plea before the anti-corruption court in Meerut, which was rejected. The SHO also tried to get a bail from the Allahabad high court, but could not obtain.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against all the accused along with the SHO.

