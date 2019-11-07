International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to hold conference on replicating good governance practices in J-K, Ladakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
Govt to hold conference on replicating good governance practices in J-K, Ladakh

The Centre will organise a conference in Jammu on November 15-16 focussing on replicating good governance practices in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The Ministry of Personnel will organise the regional conference on 'replication of good governance practices in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh'.

In a review meeting, Singh said that the central government aims to bring development and replicate good governance practices in the UTs. Various sessions will be held on different topics, including public policy and governance, and capacity building and personnel administration, according to a ministry statement.

Presentations will be made on digital governance, citizen centric governance, aspirational districts and PM awards initiatives, the statement said. The conference will be attended by Singh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, J&K LG G C Murmu and other senior officials of the Centre and UTs.

Other initiatives such as e-Office or computerisation of office work will also be discussed. Several states, including Bihar and Gujarat, have been invited to share their experiences of grievance redressal.

The conference is likely to be attended by representatives of 19 states and central ministries. Another conference on ‘Jal Shakti and Disaster Management’ will be organised in Jammu on November 30 and December 1 on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’, with Tamil Nadu being the leading participant.

During this conference, sessions will be held on themes: Rejuvenation of riversCauvery and Jhelum, Reducing Water Consumption in Agriculture, water warriors discussion, Management of Floods, NDRF Rescue Operations – 2014 Srinagar floods and 2015 Chennai floods, Emergency Responses and Forecasting & Early warning, among others. Experience sharing session on the role of NGOs/civil society in rescue and relief operations will also be held.

The minister said that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare will organise a Pensions Adalat in J&K, the date of which will be announced soon. During the review meeting, other issues including five-year Vision Document, 100-day agenda, dashboard of the Ministry and other issues related to the departments were also discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019