International Development News
Development News Edition

India's air traffic growth has 'slowed significantly' in 2019, was 1.6 pc in Sep: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:02 IST
India's air traffic growth has 'slowed significantly' in 2019, was 1.6 pc in Sep: IATA

India's air traffic increased by just 1.6 per cent in September compared to 4.5 per cent in August this year, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday, adding that the pace of growth has "slowed significantly" throughout 2019 due to weaker economic activity and Jet Airways bankruptcy. "Growth in domestic India RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) eased to 1.6 per cent year-on-year, from 4.5 per cent observed in August," said a press release of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In comparison, Chinese passenger traffic grew by 8.9 per cent and 9.8 per cent in September and August, respectively, as per the IATA. RPK is a measure of actual passenger traffic that is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the number of kilometres they have travelled.

Aforesaid monthly passenger traffic figures are in comparison to traffic figures of the same month last year. "Following a sustained period of double-digit year-on year growth between 2015 and 2018, the pace has slowed significantly throughout 2019 amidst weaker economic activity, subdued private consumption and Jet Airways bankruptcy which disrupted the market earlier this year," the IATA said while talking about Indian aviation market.

Jet Airways shut down its operations on April 17 this year due to lack of funds. The IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Prohibitory orders in Palghar district

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire Palghar district of Maharashtra from Thursday to November 20 ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case. District Collector Kailas Shinde issued the orders with a view to maintaining law and ...

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying...

UPDATE 1-No sign of new cabinet as Lebanese leaders meet, bank curbs continue

Lebanons outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met President Michel Aoun on Thursday without announcing progress towards forming a new government, as banking sources said most financial transfers out of the country remained blocked.Already...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to sell their cars and receive credit on the ride-hailing platform. Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019