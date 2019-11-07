Man shot, wounded in revenge attack in Mukherjee Nagar

Angry at his sister's love marriage, a young man allegedly shot and wounded her father-in-law after a motorcycle chase in Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Inderjeet and his son Ved Prakash, who were riding a motorcycle, were chased by Vikas and Mukesh on another motorbike. Vikas opened fire on them and a bullet hit Inderjeet in his back, a senior police officer said.

But Inderjeet and Prakash managed to get hold of the attackers after a chase and handed over them to police, he said. Inderjeet was admitted to a hospital and Prakash was released after first-aid, he said.

Prakash told police his elder brother, Rohit, had a love marriage with Vikas's sister because of which he was angry with his family. Vikas attacked them to exact revenge on the family, police said. Two country-made pistols with used cartridges and four live cartridges were found in Vikas's bag, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)