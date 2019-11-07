International Development News
Development News Edition

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:54 IST
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Adityanath directs officials to crack down on those disrupting peace
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a video conference with all the District Magistrates in the state on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. The chief minister also directed the officials to stay alert and pro-active.

"Take immediate actions against inflammatory social media posts. Keep an open dialogue with the public, political and religious leaders on the Ayodhya verdict," Adityanath directed the officials. He also told the officers to operate round the clock the control room constituted in the matter.

"Increase foot patrolling and hold peace committee meetings. Spread awareness about 'dial 112' and take strict actions against those trying to disrupt peace in the state," Adityanath said. Home secretary, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and several senior officials from across the state were also present in the conference meeting.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17. (ANI)

Also Read: UP: Officials hand over Rs 15L cheque to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife in Sitapur

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Dates for submission of online applications for NTA exams extended for J-K, Ladakh candidates

The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency NTA. The candidates of J and K and Ladakh have b...

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019