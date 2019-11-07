C'garh: Two held with elephant tusk worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Two men were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Thursday while allegedly trying to sell an elephant tusk. Mohan Kanwar (45) and Jogeram Yadav (40) were arrested in Ajgar Bahar area under Balco police station limits, a police official said here.

On getting a tip-off that the duo was looking for customers to sell a tusk, a police team was sent. The police personnel posed as customers and struck a deal with the two, following which they were arrested.

A 25-cm long tusk, worth around Rs 1.50 lakh in the international market, was recovered from a bag in their possession, the official said. The investigation was underway to find out from where they got the tusk, he added.

The dense forests of northern Chhattisgarh house many wild elephants, which also leads to incidents of human-elephant conflict.

