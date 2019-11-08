International Development News
Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 00:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at the ICICI Bank branch situated at the Babasaheb Gawade Institute near Maratha Mandir theatre in the Agripada area of Central Mumbai, an official said.

The arrests were made from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh over a period of time, he said. At least seven robbers first beat up security guards of the bank and entered inside by threatening them, he said.

They tied hands and legs of two guards with nylon ropes, put cello tape on their mouths, blindfolded and confined them in a room inside the bank, the official said. The robbers tried to break open the vault room and ATM machine with the help of gas cutters, but failed. Before escaping, they took a laptop, an insta banking machine and a mobile phone of one of the guards with them, he said.

On a complaint by the guards the next day, an offence was registered at the Nagpada police station. During investigation, the police arrested Arjun Choudhary (23), one of the gang members, the official said.

Upon his interrogation, the police got information that other gang members had left by train to Gorakhpur and Lucknow, following which a team was sent to nab them, he said. With the help of their local counterparts, the Mumbai police arrested four more gang members - Manukumar Prasad (20), Ravikumar Prasad (21), Sandeepkumar Prasad (23) and Amitkumar Singh (24), the official said.

After bringing them in the city, the police arrested one more accused in the case, Rohitkumar Choudhary, he said. The police have recovered all the items stolen by the gang from the bank and launched a hunt for the seventh accused in the case, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

